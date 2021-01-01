From sei furniture
SEI Furniture Livingvale Fireplace, New Brown, Black
Advertisement
Fireplace media stand w/ storage; Accommodates a flat screen TV up to 67” Includes 2 cabinets with 1 fixed and 1 adjustable shelf each Supplemental heat for a cozy feel in a room up to 400 square feet; Includes firebox and remote control Remote control adjusts thermostat, timer, and flames separately with ease; Conveniently plugs into standard wall outlet with 6' cord Overall: 63” W x 15.75” D x 28” H; Materials: Engineered wood, paper veneer, melamine, powder-coated iron, metal, resin, tempered glass; Weight: 126.5 lbs