Save space, increase storage and enhance the look of any room with this complete bi-fold door kit. Ideal for small spaces like linen closets, pantries or laundry nooks, Masonite’s exclusive new design is making homeowners stop and take notice of their doors. The Livingston door instantly transforms any interior with a unique profile that is universally appealing. Select designs offer whole-home solutions in coordinating prehung units. Masonite Livingston 24-in x 80-in Blue Heron 3-Panel Square Prefinished Molded Composite Bifold Door Hardware Included | 1573072