Living Room Modern Fashion Simple Sofa Three Piece Armrest Nail Head With Tufted Back

This 3 piece sectional sofa set includes a 3-seat sofa, loveseat and armchair, capable of fitting up to six adults comfortably. Contemporary design is merged with fashion allure with the elegant silhouette paired with the decorative nail head trim detailing. With a simple but modern style, enjoy having a touch of graceful charm to your living space. This set is available in two rich upholstery tones to select from that are soft to the touch with the beige upholstery option featuring eye catching gilded pattern fabric Body Fabric: Light Beige Linen Blend