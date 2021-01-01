From anysun

Living Room Furniture Set，Sectional Sleeper Sofa Bed with Storage Space, 2 Tossing Cushions， L Shape Sofa Couch for Living Room （Beige

$750.00
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

VIDEO:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hl3NRIzvuce-tifEmM9Bv918oKLtykEr/view?usp=sharing Description Small space living is easier than ever with the this sofa chaise sleeper. It goes from a sofa sectional to sleeper with minimal effort. If that isn’t enough function, we also added storage to the chaise. Features: Crafted of wood, foam, metal, and fabric Polyester ：upholstery Square armrests Right handed storage chaise Pull-out sleeper Foam-filled seats with S-shaped spring support Features   Product Type： Sofa  Design： Pull out Sleeper  Products ：included sofa with storage and pull out sleeper  Seating Capacity ：3  Upholstery Material ：Polyester  Frame Material ：Solid + Manufactured Wood  Frame Material ：Details Eucalyptus and plywood  Leg Material ：Solid wood  Leg Material ：Details Rubber wood  Seat Fill Material ：Foam  Seat Construction ：Sinuous Springs  Back Fill Material ：Polyester  Removable Cushions ：Yes  Removable Cushion： Location Back  Removable Cushion Cover :No  Reversible Cushions :No  Tufted Cushions :No  Toss Pillows Included N:o  Product Care :Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.  Arm Type :Track Arm  Seat Style Multiple :cushion seat  Weight Capacity: 250lbs/seat  Supplier Intended and Approved Use Residential Use  Country of Origin： China  Assembly  Adult Assembly Required ：Yes  Suggested # of People ：2  Additional Tools Required ：Tool Free Assembly  Warranty  Commercial Warranty：Yes  Product Warranty ：Yes  Warranty Length： 6 months  Full or Limited ：Warranty Limited  Product Dimensions  Overall   Sofa Size： 84*50.5*35" （L*D*H）  Loveseat Size ：50.5*20.5" （L*D）  Storage Size ：47*22.5*5"(L*D*H)  Sleeper Size：74.5*50.5(≈ Full size)  Back Height - Seat to Top of Back ：16.5"  Arm Height - Floor to Arm： 22"  Arm width - side to side： 4"  Seat Height- Floor to Seat ：18"  Leg Height - Top to Bottom： 5.75"  Cushion thickness ：6.25"  Overall Product Weight ：175 lbs  Package1 Size ：55.12*34.06*18.11"  Package 1 Weight： 114.64  lbs  Package 2 Size ：51.57*30.51*16.93"  Package 2 Weight ：85.98 lbs  Weight Capacity ：250lbs / seat 

