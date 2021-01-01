Living Room Furniture Set，Sectional Sleeper Sofa Bed with Storage Space, 2 Tossing Cushions， L Shape Sofa Couch for Living Room （Beige

VIDEO:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hl3NRIzvuce-tifEmM9Bv918oKLtykEr/view?usp=sharing Description Small space living is easier than ever with the this sofa chaise sleeper. It goes from a sofa sectional to sleeper with minimal effort. If that isn’t enough function, we also added storage to the chaise. Features: Crafted of wood, foam, metal, and fabric Polyester ：upholstery Square armrests Right handed storage chaise Pull-out sleeper Foam-filled seats with S-shaped spring support Features Product Type： Sofa Design： Pull out Sleeper Products ：included sofa with storage and pull out sleeper Seating Capacity ：3 Upholstery Material ：Polyester Frame Material ：Solid + Manufactured Wood Frame Material ：Details Eucalyptus and plywood Leg Material ：Solid wood Leg Material ：Details Rubber wood Seat Fill Material ：Foam Seat Construction ：Sinuous Springs Back Fill Material ：Polyester Removable Cushions ：Yes Removable Cushion： Location Back Removable Cushion Cover :No Reversible Cushions :No Tufted Cushions :No Toss Pillows Included N:o Product Care :Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals. Arm Type :Track Arm Seat Style Multiple :cushion seat Weight Capacity: 250lbs/seat Supplier Intended and Approved Use Residential Use Country of Origin： China Assembly Adult Assembly Required ：Yes Suggested # of People ：2 Additional Tools Required ：Tool Free Assembly Warranty Commercial Warranty：Yes Product Warranty ：Yes Warranty Length： 6 months Full or Limited ：Warranty Limited Product Dimensions Overall Sofa Size： 84*50.5*35" （L*D*H） Loveseat Size ：50.5*20.5" （L*D） Storage Size ：47*22.5*5"(L*D*H) Sleeper Size：74.5*50.5(≈ Full size) Back Height - Seat to Top of Back ：16.5" Arm Height - Floor to Arm： 22" Arm width - side to side： 4" Seat Height- Floor to Seat ：18" Leg Height - Top to Bottom： 5.75" Cushion thickness ：6.25" Overall Product Weight ：175 lbs Package1 Size ：55.12*34.06*18.11" Package 1 Weight： 114.64 lbs Package 2 Size ：51.57*30.51*16.93" Package 2 Weight ：85.98 lbs Weight Capacity ：250lbs / seat