Living Room Furniture Set，Sectional Sleeper Sofa Bed with Storage Space, 2 Tossing Cushions， L Shape Sofa Couch for Living Room （Beige

VIDEO:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hl3NRIzvuce-tifEmM9Bv918oKLtykEr/view?usp=sharing Description Small space living is easier than ever with the this sofa chaise sleeper. It goes from a sofa sectional to sleeper with minimal effort. If that isn’t enough function, we also added storage to the chaise. Features: Crafted of wood, foam, metal, and fabric Polyester :upholstery Square armrests Right handed storage chaise Pull-out sleeper Foam-filled seats with S-shaped spring support Features Product Type: Sofa Design: Pull out Sleeper Products :included sofa with storage and pull out sleeper Seating Capacity :3 Upholstery Material :Polyester Frame Material :Solid + Manufactured Wood Frame Material :Details Eucalyptus and plywood Leg Material :Solid wood Leg Material :Details Rubber wood Seat Fill Material :Foam Seat Construction :Sinuous Springs Back Fill Material :Polyester Removable Cushions :Yes Removable Cushion: Location Back Removable Cushion Cover :No Reversible Cushions :No Tufted Cushions :No Toss Pillows Included N:o Product Care :Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals. Arm Type :Track Arm Seat Style Multiple :cushion seat Weight Capacity: 250lbs/seat Supplier Intended and Approved Use Residential Use Country of Origin: China Assembly Adult Assembly Required :Yes Suggested # of People :2 Additional Tools Required :Tool Free Assembly Warranty Commercial Warranty:Yes Product Warranty :Yes Warranty Length: 6 months Full or Limited :Warranty Limited Product Dimensions Overall Sofa Size: 84*50.5*35" (L*D*H) Loveseat Size :50.5*20.5" (L*D) Storage Size :47*22.5*5"(L*D*H) Sleeper Size:74.5*50.5(≈ Full size) Back Height - Seat to Top of Back :16.5" Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 22" Arm width - side to side: 4" Seat Height- Floor to Seat :18" Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75" Cushion thickness :6.25" Overall Product Weight :175 lbs Package1 Size :55.12*34.06*18.11" Package 1 Weight: 114.64 lbs Package 2 Size :51.57*30.51*16.93" Package 2 Weight :85.98 lbs Weight Capacity :250lbs / seat