From anysun
Living Room Couch Loveseat,Chesterfield Sofa Deep Button Tufted Velvet Upholstered Low Back Roll Arm Classic for Home or Office,2 Pillows
Features Product Type: Sofa Design: Chesterfield Products included: sofa Seating Capacity:2 Upholstery Material: Velvet Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Frame Material Details: Solid Wood and plywood Leg Material: Solid Wood Leg Material Details: Rubber Wood Seat Fill Material: Foam; Polyester Seat Construction: Sinuous Springs Back Fill Material: Polyester Removable Cushions: Yes Removable Cushion Location: Seat Removable Cushion Cover: No Reversible Cushions: No Tufted Cushions: Yes Toss Pillows Included: Yes Product Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals. Arm Type: Rolled Arm Seat Style: Multiple cushion seat Back Type: Tufted back Weight Capacity: 250lbs/seat Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use Country of Origin: Vietnam Assembly Adult Assembly Required: Yes Suggested # of People: 2 Additional Tools Required: Tool Free Assembly Warranty: Commercial Warranty: Yes Product Warranty: Yes Warranty Length: 1 Year Full or Limited Warranty: Limited Product Dimensions: Overall: Loveseat Size: 63*30 1/4*28" （L*D*H） Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 10" Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 28" Arm width - side to side: 9 1/4" Seat Height- Floor to Seat: 18" Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 5" Cushion thickness: 6 2/4" Pillow size: 15*15*6" Overall Product Weight loveseat:88lbs Package Weight loveseat: 98.5lbs Weight Capacity: 250lbs / seat