Boyel Living Living Room Chair Beige Tufted Recliners Accent Retro with Ottoman

With this Abbottsmoor Barrel chair and Ottoman, it is easy to decorate your living room or bedroom to be more beautiful and stylish. Curved edges, padded with thick foam and upholstered with high-quality linen fabric, you can seat yourself in it comfortably for relaxation. Coordinating ottoman has a firm cushion which is perfect for a footrest or as an extra seat, it is ideal for everyday living, has an attached box seat cushion, outlined with a self-welt, mixed hardwood frame construction, the eco-friendly and efficient design uses less fossil fuel based components in construction and delivery. Break it back down to recycle at the end of use for additional peace of mind. Color: Beige.