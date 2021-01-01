From ashley furniture
Living District Blaise 3 Light Bronze Pendant, Oil Rubbed Bronze
The Blaise collection contrasts the intensity of an oil-rubbed bronze frame with the lovely delicacy of shimmering royal-cut Crystals. Elegant descending branches swoop up to display three to five shimmering lights (Not included) held in rippled bobèches. A flowing festoon of Crystal octagons accented with clear almond-shaped Crystals glimmers at the center of the stylistic scrolled frame. A Crystal drop anchors the light and adds visual interest. The fixture comes in adjustable heights.