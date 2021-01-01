Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses, Retro Round Fake Eyeglasses Frames Anti UV Ray Filter Computer Gaming Glasses Women (Rose Gold Frame, Transparent.

[Protect Your Eyes] - Anti harmful blue light and discomfort from long periods of web surfing, reading and working under fluorescent lights with UV glare reduction, brings you better sleep. [Reduce Eye Strain] - Enjoy your digital time, No worry about eyestrain, fatigue, relieve blurred Vision and reduce headache. [Transparent Lens] - Anti scratch, clear lenses, no color difference, brings you good visual experience. [Retro Round & Super Light Design] - Gentle and smooth tactility on face gives you extreme enjoyable stress-free wearing experience [Rest Assured to Buy] - If any broken problem happening; just contact the seller without any hesitation to solve the problem until your satisfaction.