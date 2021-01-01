From angeleno heritage

Angeleno Heritage Live Love Meow Burlap Garden House Flag Set Cat Kitten Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA

$50.34
In stock
PROUDLY Made In USA - Package And Product Designed In California PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE - From Angeleno Heritage's US Authorized Resellers MADE OF DURABLE - 100% Thick Double Burlap Fabric construction helps resist the wear and tear from frequent use TEXT READABLE BOTH SIDES - Flags Set Double-Sided Print DURABLE FLAG - Double stitching panels on multiple rows and high quality Sleeve to provide lasting strength VIBRANT COLORS - With UV-Resistant Maintains Its Colors All Season Long FEATURES - Sleeve Hanger fits standard Banner/Flagpole, Bracket, Arbors or stand, SOLD Separately

