Live Laugh Love - 2 Piece Picture Frame Textual Art Print Set on Paper

Add wow to your walls with this superior art set of 2 in a premium 3" wide frame.Features:This art set of 2 has a protective glass cover, and mounted within a frame. When hung side by side, their overall wall coverage is approximately 26 inches wide by 25 inches high.Art has been reproduced from the artists' original piece with written permissionCare: Wipe with dry cloth onlyArrives ready-to-hang & Proudly Made in North AmericaFrame Color: 3" ChampagneProduct Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: GreenNumber of Items Included: 2Artist: UnknownOrientation (Size: 25" H x 26" W x 3" D): HorizontalOrientation (Size: 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D): VerticalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaFramed: YesFrame Construction: Open Corner FrameFrame Material: WoodFrame Color (Frame Color: Dark Brown Framed, 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D): Dark BrownFrame Color (Frame Color: Champagne Framed, 25" H x 26" W x 3" D): ChampagneCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material: Hand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Live Laugh LoveCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalFrame Type: Picture FrameTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:WEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D): 23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 25" H x 26" W x 3" D): 25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 25" H x 26" W x 3" D): 26Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D): 1.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 25" H x 26" W x 3" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 25" H x 26" W x 3" D): 5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Frame Color: Dark Brown Framed, Size: 23" H x 22" W x 1.75" D