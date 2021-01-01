From kirkland's

Live Jade Plant in Classic White Pot, 9 in.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Jade plants are believed to bring positive energy to those who care for them. This Jade Plant in Classic White Pot is the perfect starter plant, gift for a friend, or addition to your plant collection. This plant will arrive in a plastic growers pot inside of a decorative pot cover. Plant with pot measures 4.5L x 4.5W x 9H in. Pot crafted of plastic Plant arrives in a growers pot inside of a plastic white cover pot Features a live jade plant Botanical name: Crassula ovata Not intended for human or animal consumption. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Care: Thrives in bright sunlight, allow soil to dry completely before watering. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. All live plant sales are final and may not be returned or exchanged.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com