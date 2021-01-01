Brookside Liv Double Panel Metal Queen Headboard, Black Metal

Complete your bedroom with sophisticated style, a modern feel, and guaranteed durability with the Liv Double Panel Metal Headboard. This headboard embraces a conventional design with horizontal metal bars that effortlessly exude style without being forced into one specific category. From the kid's room to the master suite, this headboard will become the focal point of any room it's in without stealing the entire show. It sits at 40 inches tall and included hardware and modification plates make it easy to securely attach this headboard to your current bed frame. Shipped in a box with all necessary hardware, all you'll need is a partner and 10 free minutes to go from box to ready-to-use. Available in California King, King, Queen, Full, and Twin sizes, this headboard will instantly upgrade any space with effortless style. Color: Black Metal.