Liuku Ball Mini Pendant by Mater - Color: Clear - Finish: Beige - (02903 | 02911)

Infused with Finnish Maija Puoskaris love for nature, the Liuku Ball Mini Pendant Light from Mater is a handcrafted and handblown piece underling the beauty of its clean shape. Puoskaris work reflects the clean and wild character of her countrys nature through the Finnish tradition of design. The Finnish tradition calls for a balance of form and function, using honest materials to tell a story. Reflecting Maters sustainability ethos, FSC-certified wood is elegantly refined into a globe enclosure where shape and natural texture come through clearly. Harnessing the legendary skill of Czech glassblowers, a rounded cylindrical blown glass shade sits on the bend of the globe, creating a seamless form. Energy-efficient LED light shines through the wood and exits through the glasses opening as a crisp downlight, leaving crisp highlights behind. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear.