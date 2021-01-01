Litus Counter Height Barstool Bronze - HOMES: Inside + Out

From homes: inside + out
Add a contemporary flair and Industrial design touch to your bar or kitchen island with this counter height stool by Furniture of America. Featuring a plushly padded brown faux leather upholstered seat with nailhead trim. The bronze finished flared metal legs are reinforced with two metal rings that provide a convenient footrest for additional comfort. This Rustic inspired stool set has a chic but simple look that leaves a lasting impression. Pattern: Solid.