From pyrex
Pyrex Littles 3pc Glass Bakeware Value Pack
These smaller baking dishes are specially designed for countertop ovens. You’ll use these perfectly-sized glass dishes for baking everything from individual side dishes to your favorite one-dish meal. The tempered Pyrex glass can go directly into any preheated oven (countertop or standard size), and it heats evenly for consistent results. The clear sides let you keep an eye on the finish, so you’ll get perfect results. Set includes (2) 18-oz Littles Square Baking Dishes (1) 24-oz Littles Square Baking Dishes