Little Shop That Keeps Us Alive by Sebastian Kisworo Photographic Print on Canvas

Little Shop That Keeps Us Alive by Sebastian Kisworo, canvas wall art. A woman and her sun sitting at the counter of a shop with snacks and water. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.25" D