From deny designs
Deny Designs Little Arrow Design Co. Watercolor Monstera in Dusty Pink Shower Curtain, 72" x 69"
Advertisement
This shower curtain is crafted from 100% woven polyester It makes the perfect backdrop for whatever your bathroom decor may be The buttonhole openings along the top make for simple hanging. Curtain rings and liner are not included The easy to care material allows for machine wash & dry maintenance Deny is a revolutionary Home Décor company that supports the art community worldwide. Hand crafted & produced in Denver, Colorado, U. S. A