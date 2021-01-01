lite gourmet americana fits 9? pizza, vintage diner 50?s retro countertop toaster oven bake, broil, toast, temperature control & adjustable.

makes AirFrying easier than ever, with presets to perfectly fry favorites like wings, fries, chicken nuggets, snacks and veggies. Frying with air instead of oil is delicious and guilt-free, and this large capacity oven fries up to 3 lb. at once. It also offers all the great features of a full-size toaster oven. And that's not all! Unique to the Cuisinart® Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven is a range of low temperatures that lets users proof dough, dehydrate foods and more, taking multifunctionality to a whole new level. With the large digital display and intuitive programming options, selecting presets, temperature, time, and function have never been easier.