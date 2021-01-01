From equus international corp

lite gourmet americana fits 9? pizza, vintage diner 50?s retro countertop toaster oven bake, broil, toast, temperature control & adjustable.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

makes AirFrying easier than ever, with presets to perfectly fry favorites like wings, fries, chicken nuggets, snacks and veggies. Frying with air instead of oil is delicious and guilt-free, and this large capacity oven fries up to 3 lb. at once. It also offers all the great features of a full-size toaster oven. And that's not all! Unique to the Cuisinart® Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven is a range of low temperatures that lets users proof dough, dehydrate foods and more, taking multifunctionality to a whole new level. With the large digital display and intuitive programming options, selecting presets, temperature, time, and function have never been easier.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com