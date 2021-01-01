Noble House Lissette Outdoor Acacia Wood Adirondack Chair, Dark Gray, Dark Grey

Every outdoor experience can be made into a blissful one with the right seating. Our folding Adirondack chair is a perfect way to sit back in the great outdoors and take in the beauty of nature. Made with rich acacia wood, our chair brings a beautiful rustic vibe to your backyard or patio space while also offering impressive functions with its folding features and cup holders. This iconic design is perfect for any deck, patio, or poolside lounging, making every summer a charming one.ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear.CUP HOLDERS INCLUDED: This chair offers two cup holders that allow you to effortlessly enjoy chilled drinks on a warm day. One holder is located on the left arm and the other is attached to the right side of the chair seat.FOLDABLE: Designed to be compact, this chair can fold for easy storage or transport. Simply raise the backrest and fold the seat and leg frame upwards until it is flush against the back.TRADITIONAL SLATS: Our chair features traditional slatted seating, characteristic of Adirondack design. This gives a wonderfully rustic feel to your decor while allowing air to circulate and also to ventilate body heat.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This Adirondack chair is 30.25” W x 35.75” D x 34.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.