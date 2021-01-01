From home expressions
Home Expressions Lisette Sheer Grommet Top Curtain Panel, One Size , Beige
Add simple, bold style to your room with this solid-colored sheer panel.Gently filters light4" headerNon-woven buckram in header adds crispness and support to the fabricSold individuallyNote: Grommet color varies with curtain color. Please see below:Panel/Grommet:Cool White/Brushed Silver GrommetIvory/Brushed Silver GrommetFawn/Dark Pewter GrommetAqua Dust/Brushed Silver GrommetEvening Sage/Brushed SilverClaret/Dark Pewter GrommetSkyline Gray/Brushed Silver GrommetSoft Linen/Brushed Silver GrommetCustomer may receive this product in Liz Claiborne or Home Expressions packaging.Top Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 1 1/2 In Grommet OpenUse: IndoorFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: SheerCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCurtain Length: 72 InchCurtain Width: 50 InchGrommet Color: Brushed SilverDecor Styles: TraditionalBack of Curtain Color: Same As Front of CurtainCountry of Origin: Imported