Lisdale 29.5" Bar Stool

Perfect for pulling up to a pub table in the entertaining ensemble or when stationed around the kitchen island, bar stools are always a stylish seat. Take this one for example ideal for any beach-inspired abode, this piece features a metal frame that’s covered in wicker, sporting a bamboo-like construction that makes it an instant eye-catcher in your arrangement. Arriving in a set of two, each piece showcases a full back and can support up to 250 lbs. Seat Height: Counter Stool (23.62" Seat Height), Color: White Wash