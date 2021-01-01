From ren wil
Ren Wil LISC-10091-912 Lisa 9' x 12' Shag Solid Area Rug Gray Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs
Ren Wil LISC-10091-912 Lisa 9' x 12' Shag Solid Area Rug Features: Indulge your interior floor design with the nuanced beauty of this rug Offers a neutral complement to natural stone and hardwood floors Creates a perfect backdrop for ornate furniture and home accessories Made from polyester and microfiber Power loomed construction method This product has non-slip backing Crafted in Israel Dimensions: Length: 12' Width: 9' Pile Height: 1.97" Area Rugs Gray