From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Lisbon Teal/Navy 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 3 in. Oriental Area Rug
Our pieces from the Lisbon collection exquisitely blend vintage design and contemporary sensibilities of style to create designs that will last through the ages. These pieces are meticulously hand woven which will help add a more textured and natural class in your decor space. Made with 100% Polypropylene in Turkey and has Medium Pile. Spot clean only, One Year Limited Warranty. Color: Teal/Navy.