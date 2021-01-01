Trademark Fine Art Lisa Audit 'Victorias Dream III' 16 x 20 Framed Art Print (886511711808)

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features large florals on a faded creamy damask patterned background.Lisa Audit loves the art of decoration, and she uses oil paints, acrylics, and pen and ink to create beautiful pieces of art. She finds insp iration from fine art masters such as Picasso, Manet, Rubens and Cezanna. Lisa lives in Canada with her two teenage daughters, and she creates much of her artwork in a spacious studio inside her home.An 11x14 giclee print under acrylic in a 16x20 wood f rame.