LIXOTINIC Liquid Vitamin-Iron Liquid Horse Supplement, 1-gal bottle

LIXOTINIC Liquid Horse Supplement delivers essential vitamins and minerals to your horse in a convenient liquid form. This supplement contains copper, iron, B-complex vitamins and essential amino acids to support your horse’s health. It’s suitable for adult and yearling horses and foals and weanlings over one week old. It delivers premium quality nutrients for horses on a daily basis, but can also support your horse’s physical needs during racing, breeding and other demanding situations. The liquid formula is highly palatable, so you can administer it orally or pour it over your horse’s feed.