NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Liquid Suede Metallic Matte Lipstick - Buzzkill (Magenta)

Metallic Liquid Lipstick: Wrap your lips in high impact metallic color with NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Matte, a striking transfer proof lipstick inspired by our best selling Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick Long Lasting Creamy Color: Available in statement making metallic shades, this super pigmented liquid lipstick is velvety soft and infused with nourishing avocado oil and Vitamin E for long wearing, creamy liquid lipstick color Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more