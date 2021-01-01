Liquid Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 11 61 inch2019 Gel Rubber Full Body Protection Shockproof Cover Case Drop Protection Case Lavender Gray

Support Wireless ChargerCAN WORK with wireless charger. Liquid Silicone Case compatible with iPhone 11 with 6.1 inch screen(2019 Release) Durable Liquid Silicone CaseLiquid silicone rubber, surface layer smooth like baby skin. Upgraded Thickness:2.3mm.(Normal just 1.8 mm).Anti-fingerprint, scratch-resistant performance, drop protection Full Body Protection1mm lip outer design, raises above the screen slightly, protect your iphone screen or camera dropping or laying face down on surface Exquisite Tactile ButtonAccess to all ports, controls & sensors. Buttons sense sensitively 360 Days Warranty offers you Free Replacement or Refund within 360 days for any conditions, lifetime timely customer service, any problems pls feel free to let us know