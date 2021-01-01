From fisher & paykel
Fisher & Paykel 24" Liquid Propane Drop-In Cooktop CG244DLPX1N
Advertisement
24" Gas Cooktop with 4 Sealed Burners, Mini-Wok Burner, Innovalve Technology, Auto-Reignition, Cast-Irons Trivets, Electronic Ignition and Wok Stand: Liquid Propane. Adjust the flame with 180 degree gas valve rotation compared with 70 degree in most gas cooktops for accurate temperature control. Low temperatures enable slow simmer for sauces. There's no need to hold down a dial while burners ignite or if a burner goes out - it is automatically relit at the original flame setting. Flame Failure Protection. Quick Connect Gas Valve. Easy Clean Cooktop Design. Quick Component Removal. Auxiliary Burner: 3500 BTU. Mini Wok Burner: 11500 BTU. Semi-Rapid Burner: (2) 8500 BTU. Trivets: Cast Iron. Wok Stand: Yes. Electronic: Ignition. Auto-Reignition: Yes. Flame Failure Protection: Yes. Spill Containment: Yes (1/4 Gallon). Warranty: 2 Year Parts & Labor Warranty. Width: 23 5/8". Depth: 20 7/8". Height: 2 5/16".