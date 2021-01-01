Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish, Liquid Lipstick with Aloe Leaf Extract and Vitamin E , 910 Cherry on Top, 0.16 oz

This lip gloss is ultra shiny, pigment rich with a bold lacquered finish. Your lips look plumped with all that shine, but aren’t sticky and won’t featherOur gloss is infused with vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe-leaf extract. The added addictive creamy mango & whipped vanilla fragrance makes the experience even betterGet full coverage, high shine color in 1 coat. The specially designed applicator has a reservoir tip that delivers precise, mess free, non bleeding colorGet 12 incredibly shiny lip lacquer shades in our lip plumping lip glossRevlon has the high quality, high pigment, bold makeup you need to be yourself. Create any look—day to night, weekday to weekend—with our longwear color eyeshadows, eyeliners, matte or shiny lipsticks, and more