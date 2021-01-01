Urban Decay Liquid Highlighter - Prince Collection, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A shimmery liquid highlighter, capturing Princeï¿½s star power, in a universal shade that illuminates the face and body and looks good on every skin tone.Ingredient Callouts: It is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This limited-edition illuminator is ultra lightweight and blends seamlessly for radiant, dewy skin. It can be used all over or to brighten and highlight specific areas like your cheekbones, dï¿½colletage, arms, or legs.Suggested Usage:-Shake to activate the highlighter makeup, then apply using hands or the Prince Multitasker -Brush to complete your cruelty-free makeup look.-Wear under or over makeup for a luminous, glowy skin look.-Mix into your favorite foundation or tinted moisturizer for a dewy makeup look.-Blend into your favorite body lotion or cream for radiant skin from head to toe. -Lock in your cruelty-free makeup look for up to 16 hours with All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (sold separately).-Size:1.35 oz/ 40 mLIngredients:Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Cyclohexasiloxane, Alcohol Denat., Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Ci 77891/Titanium Dioxide, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Dimethicone, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Tin Oxide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Triethoxysilylethyl Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Sodium Citrate, Alumina, Adenosine, Jojoba Esters, Boron Nitride, Disodium Edta, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Laureth-7, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Polyacrylamide, Polyglyceryl-3 Beeswax, Polysilicone-11, Cetyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Ci 77491/Iron Oxides, Ci 77492/Iron Oxides, Ci 77499/Iron Oxides, Mica.