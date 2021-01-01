From lipper international

Lipper Cherry Finish Footed Bowls, 4-Piece Set

$33.79 on sale
($9,999.00 save 100%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Perfect for serving everything from individual salads to movie-night popcorn, these beautiful wooden bowls (set of 4) are crafted from durable and attractive cherry finished wood. A rich, dark cherry finish adds modern elegance to the natural Asian beechwood. Fun and festive, you'll find our cherry finished wood serveware bowls will be at the center of your parties for years to come. Lipper Cherry Finish Footed Bowls, 4-Piece Set

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com