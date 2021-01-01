From lipper international
Lipper Cherry Finish Footed Bowls, 4-Piece Set
Advertisement
Perfect for serving everything from individual salads to movie-night popcorn, these beautiful wooden bowls (set of 4) are crafted from durable and attractive cherry finished wood. A rich, dark cherry finish adds modern elegance to the natural Asian beechwood. Fun and festive, you'll find our cherry finished wood serveware bowls will be at the center of your parties for years to come. Lipper Cherry Finish Footed Bowls, 4-Piece Set