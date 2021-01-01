Lippa Gold and White 78 Inch Oval Artificial Marble Dining Table EEI-3257-GLD-WHI

Scratch and Chip Resistant FinishArtificial Marble Top and Metal Base.Reflecting a seamless organic shape and timeless form, the Lippa Table has become a symbol of modernism for over the past 60 years. Before its release, homes were filled with clunky remnants of an industrial age long gone by. But in order to advance into the new world, homes first had to transition from the traditional square table, into a piece that connoted progress. The base and dimensions are true to the original specifications, while the table's circular top and tapered base are carefully lacquered with a scratch and chip-resistant finish. Set Includes: One - Lippa 78" Oval Dining Table