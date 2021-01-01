Lippa Rose White 60 Inch Rectangle Wood Dining Table EEI-3260-ROS-WHI

Scratch and Chip Resistant FinishCoated Rectangle TopPowder-Coated Metal BaseWood Top.Reflecting a seamless organic shape and timeless form, the Lippa dining table has become a symbol of modernism for over the past 60 years. Before its release, homes were filled with clunky remnants of an industrial age long gone by. But in order to advance into the new world, homes first had to transition from the traditional table, into a piece that connoted progress. The base and dimensions are true to the original specifications, while the table's square white top and metal tapered base are carefully lacquered with a scratch and chip-resistant finish. Set Includes: One - Lippa 60" Rectangle Dining Table