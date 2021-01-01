Lippa 48 Inch Artificial Marble Dining Table In Black

Modern Dining Table|Artificial Marble Tabletop|Powder-Coated Metal Pedestal Base|Non-Marking Ring|Assembly Required|.Reflecting a seamless organic shape and timeless form, the Lippa dining table has become a symbol of modernism for over the past 60 years. Before its release, homes were filled with clunky remnants of an industrial age long gone by. But in order to advance into the new world, homes first had to transition from the traditional square table, into a piece that connoted progress. The base and dimensions are true to the original specifications, while the table's oval artificial marble top has a scratch-resistant finish and the metal tapered base features a black powder-coated finish. Set Includes: One - Lippa 48" Artificial Marble Dining Table.