From unique-bargains

Lipo Guard Fireproof Explosionproof Lipo Battery Safe Bag Charging Pouch Sack for Charge and Storage 100x200mm Silver Tone

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Package Content: 1 x Lipo Guard Lipo Battery Safe Bag is made of fireproof cloth, which is sturdy and durable. Protect your workshop and home from the hazard of lipo charging. Powerful magic stickers closure design, make the lipo safe bag well sealed and convenient to use. It is a convenient way of safeguarding your Lipo batteries during charging, transit, and storage.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com