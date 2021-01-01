Lipari Adjustable Height Bar Stool

Outfit your home bar or accent your favorite seating group with this 180-degree swivel stool. Ideal for entertaining, enjoying a cocktail, or just eating breakfast, this sleek, modern barstool has an adjustable height for added comfort. Its made from plate steel with a stainless steel finish. Its plywood seat is covered with foam fill for added comfort. Top grain leather upholstery adds a luxe look, and the neutral hue makes it easy to pair with almost any color palette. The best part? It comes fully assembled, so you’ll be enjoying a comfortable glass of wine the day it arrives. Upholstery: Chocolate