Lipan Foil Lumbar Pillow

Features:Filled with feather and down insertProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: LumbarSubject: No SubjectTitle: Animals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: SyntheticCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Down BlendFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Beige GoldShape: RectangularPattern: AbstractPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 2Pieces Included: Number of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: SequinedEdge Type: Standard/No Edge TypeWashing Method: Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLife Stage: AdultLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No