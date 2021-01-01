From blistex
Blistex Lip Infusions Soothe Lip Balm - 0.13oz
Blistex Lip Infusions provide outstanding moisturization plus a special twist for your specific needs. The formula is packed with coconut oil, candelilla and beeswax, providing a blend that restores lips’ moisture and leaves them soft and smooth. Lip Infusions Soothe adds cucumber oil that delivers anti-oxidants and vitamin C and soothing calendula helps comfort dry, irritated lips. It’s great lip care you expect from Blistex, with an infusion of added extras for unparalleled benefits and experiences.