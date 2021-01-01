Trends International Lion With Headphones Wall Poster 24.25" x 35.75" x .75" Gold Framed Version

Trends International Lion With Headphones Wall Poster:THIS TRENDS LION WITH HEADPHONES WALL POSTER uses high-resolution artwork and is printed on PhotoArt Gloss Poster Paper which enhances colors with a high-quality look and feel.POSTER FRAME is a clean and modern design offered in a variety of colors to showcase the art and compliment any room decorLIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO HANG construction allows for a quick installation of this framed poster using the attached sawtooth hanger so you can enjoy your wall art immediatelyPERFECT SIZE for any room; poster is 22.375" x 34" and finished size is 24.25" x 35.75" x .75"EASILY DECORATE any space to create the perfect decor for a party, bedroom, bathroom, kids room, living room, office, dorm, and more