Linx Wireless Phone Jack for Telo and Office VoIP phone systems Connect additional phones or fax machines wirelessly

Best Quality Guranteed. Connect Wirelessly: Connect telephony devices such as phones and fax machines anywhere in your home to an Telo or Office system (sold separately) Superior Security and Range: Uses latest DECT technology and licensed spectrum to achieve large coverage areas while avoiding interference with home Wi-Fi networks and other home electronics. Convenience and Portability: Install your main phone in any convenient location even if your router and Telo are located in a remote part of the home. Supports Advanced Features: Supports distinctive ring patterns, caller-ID, call-waiting caller-ID and visual message-waiting indicator. With optional Premier service, users get access to additional advanced features. Personal Device: Users can configure a single or a group of Linx or HD Handsets with a second phone number and voicemail box.