From upside down yoga games

Linx Wireless Phone Jack for Telo and Office VoIP phone systems Connect additional phones or fax machines wirelessly

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Connect Wirelessly: Connect telephony devices such as phones and fax machines anywhere in your home to an Telo or Office system (sold separately) Superior Security and Range: Uses latest DECT technology and licensed spectrum to achieve large coverage areas while avoiding interference with home Wi-Fi networks and other home electronics. Convenience and Portability: Install your main phone in any convenient location even if your router and Telo are located in a remote part of the home. Supports Advanced Features: Supports distinctive ring patterns, caller-ID, call-waiting caller-ID and visual message-waiting indicator. With optional Premier service, users get access to additional advanced features. Personal Device: Users can configure a single or a group of Linx or HD Handsets with a second phone number and voicemail box.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com