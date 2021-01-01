A tall spout and a dramatic slope perfectly characterize the VIGO Linus single hole bathroom faucet in brushed nickel. The ideal in style, design, and functionality, this single-hole, 1-lever bathroom sink faucet works perfectly in bathrooms of any design. Pair the faucet with a deep or shallow vessel bowl bathroom sink and watch your entire bathroom transform. The faucet is plated in 7 layers of premium finish and constructed from solid brass, ensuring its durability and longevity for years to come. It is rust, corrosion, and tarnish-resistant. A matching finish pop-up drain can be purchased separately to make a complete set. With a mineral-resistant nozzle that prevents unsanitary buildup and an easily operated single handle lever that is ada compliant, this faucet can be used by All. Adding to its already impressive features is the 1.2 gpm flow rate, which is compliant with CEC (Title 20) regulations but also includes a removable flow restrictor to allow the flow rate to increase to 1.5. Both flow rates maintain the faucet's WaterSense certification, ensuring top notch water conservation properties. VIGO Linus Brushed Nickel 1-handle Vessel WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet | VG03013BN