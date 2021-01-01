WEDOHOME INC Linsy 55 in. H Light Wood Computer Desk with Hutch and Storage Shelves, Grey+Black

This is a desk with shelves. The writing desk provides the ideal surface for studying or creative projects. Can be used in splicing, the desktop is larger. The thickened tabletop and the thickened frame are sturdy and durable and can be used for a long time. Also, the writing desk features a compact design with ample shelf space for storing all your necessities. With a large table area and 3 shelves that can be installed on the left or the right, everything can be in reach; if you need the space for a large computer tower, feel free to remove the top shelf for some extra room. Color: Grey+Black.