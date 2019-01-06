Linscott Savannah 300 Thread Count 100% Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Features:Set includes 2 pillowcases, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, protective tote bag, gift boxWake up refreshed after a great nights sleep their luxurious bed sheetsMade of the highest quality 100% organic cottonMachine wash cold, tumble dry lowProduct Type: Sheet setPattern: Solid ColorLife Stage: AdultMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Cotton Quality: Standard CottonWeave: Plain Weave / MuslinThread Count: 300Ply Count: Custom Fit: Embroidered : Pieces Included: 2 Pillowcases, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet protective tote bag, gift boxProduct Care: Drying Method: Tumble dryCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: PakistanTheme: Pillow Case Included: YesNumber of Pillow Cases Included: 2Closure Type: Features: Non-PillingSpefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: YesGrade of GOTS Certification: Organic - This product contains 95%-100% GOTS certified organic fiber content.GOTS License Number: CU851681GOTS License Expiry Date: 06/01/2019USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: YesUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: CU851681USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: 06/01/2019CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: CE Certified: Dimensions:Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin): 66Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 108Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 90Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Full): 81Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe (Size: Full, Twin): 96Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe (Size: King, Queen): 102Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin): 39Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Full): 54Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 60Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 76Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe (Size: Full, Twin): 75Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe (Size: King, Queen): 80Maximum Mattress Depth: Pillow Case Width - Top to Bottom (Size: Full, King, Queen, Twin): 30Pillow Case Length - Side to Side (Size: Full, Queen, Twin): 20Pillow Case Length - Side to Side (Size: King): 40Overall Product Weight (Size: Twin): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: Full): 8Overall Product Weight (Size: Queen): 9Overall Product Weight (Size: King): 10Assembly:Warranty: Size: Twin, Color: White