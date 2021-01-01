Linneman Industrial Stacking Patio Dining Chair

Add a fun and utility to any living space with this Industrial Stacking Dining Side Chair. This high-quality imitation of the classic industrial chair, designed for French bistros, has a sturdy metal construction with a tall, curved back and tapered legs. It is compact, lightweight and stackable, therefore, becomes a great option for arranging convenient and tasteful seating, whether indoors or outdoors. Moreover, the simplistic designing yet versatile character of this Industrial Stacking Dining Side Chair is complemented, making it ideal for both traditional and contemporary settings.