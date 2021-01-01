Linnea Lines Glass Candle, Fields

"Bright and earthy with notes of grass, lavender, and hay, this candle is hand-poured with soy wax and a cotton wick.About Linnea: A woman-owned, family-driven luxury brand of home fragrances built upon a foundation of quality and craftsmanship. From the introduction of their iconic double-wick, small-batch soy candle in 2009 to the present day, Linnea's core values remain constant: their products are made with mindfully and ethically sourced materials, every step of their process involves the touch of human hands, each product is designed and packaged locally in their Midwest studio, and they partner with local and global causes to help make the world a better place.-Soy wax, fragrance oil, cotton wick, glass-Approximate 60 hour burn time-10 oz-Hand-poured in the USA2.75""H, 4.5"" diameter"