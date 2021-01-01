From levtex home
Levtex Home White Linnea Blue Floral Embroidered Pillow
Levtex Home Linnea Blue Floral Embroidered Pillow. The Embroidered Floral decorative pillow matches perfectly with the Levtex Home Linnea bedding collection. This pillow features delicate botanical flowers and leaves embroidered on a textured cream ground and piped in dark blue. The color palette makes this a versatile accessory for your bed, couch, or favorite chair. The pillows come pre-filled with a soft luxurious feather inner.