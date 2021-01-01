Linksys EA7450 - wireless router - 802.11a/b/g/n/ac - desktop

The Linksys MAX-STREAM AC1900 features MU-MIMO, the latest advance toward uninterrupted, simultaneous Wi-Fi connections. Devices such as HD streaming media players, 4K TVs, tablets, and game consoles use a lot of bandwidth. But with MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology, the MAX-STREAM AC1900 sends advanced Wi-Fi to multiple devices at the same time and same speed. Your whole family can play, stream, and work at once, without experiencing lag or buffering - at up to 2x the speed of a non-MU-MIMO router.The MAX-STREAM AC1900 Multi User-MIMO Router offers two dedicated Wi-Fi bands that deliver combined speeds of up to 1.9 Gbps. It also allows you to make your time online more efficient: simply assign high-bandwidth activities, like 4K video streaming, to the high-speed 5 GHz band, and leave basic activities like email to the 2.4 GHz band.Enjoy fast-paced Wi-Fi activities such as online multiplayer gaming with the MAX-STREAM AC1900. Powered by a dual-core processor, it is capable of handling three simultaneous data streams. This results in improved Wi-Fi performance and faster Wi-Fi speeds to more devices.