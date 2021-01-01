Linkable LED Wraparound Shop Light Flush Mount Garage Lights, LED Wrap Around Light, 4Ft Linear Puff Ceiling Lighting Fixture, Fluorescent Tube Repl

Durable steel construction with knock outs on ends and assemble the lights in line.Durable frosted lens provide maximize light output and uniform illumination.Outstanding thermal solution suit for usage in commercial application and provide wide angle brightness control.Energy-efficient LED technology lowers energy usage and cost.Instant-On. 50,000hrs lifespan. Environment protection without UV or IR radiation.Widely ApplicationOffice, Classroom, Meeting Room, School, Hospital, Apartment, Utility and Recreation RoomsGarages, Basements, Workshops, Workbenches, Storage Room, Equipment Room, Industrial Workstations, Workplace, Warehouse, Auto shops, Barns, Laundry Room, Closets, Kitchen, Hallways