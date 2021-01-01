Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phone System with HD Audio Voice Assistant Smart Call Blocking and Answering Machine DECT 60 Expandable Cordless.

Best Quality Guranteed. Five Handset Cordless Telephone with Link2Cell and Remote Voice Assist Sync up to 2 smartphones to make and receive Cell calls throughout the house. Access the convenience of Siri, Google now and s voice from your handsets with one-touch voice assist. Talking low battery tells you when Handset power is low Easily block up to 1000 telemarketers, and other unwanted caller numbers with automated call Block and dedicated Call Block buttons on base unit and handsets Enjoy additional conveniences including voice paging, full duplex speakerphone, power back-up operation, baby monitor, noise reduction, headset jack and more