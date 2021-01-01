Link LED Pendant Light by hollis+morris - Color: Silver - Finish: Natural - (LINKhorizontal-4ft-Brushed Stainless-Walnut)

The Link LED Pendant Light by hollis+morris fixture is inspired by the purity and strength of nautical hardware featured throughout the design. The pendant light is made of solid wood and metal forms which takes a versatile approach to lighting. While the Link LED Pendant Light is striking on its own, it can also be arranged along with multiple fixtures creating a dynamic string of light. hollis+morris is a furniture and lighting company based in Toronto, Canada, that debuted at ICFF in 2015. With handcrafted pieces named after local neighborhoods, they have gained a strong identity, producing modern, honest designs that integrate solid wood and metal. From the striking Bolt LED Pendant Light and Wall Sconce to the comfortable Parksdale Counter Stool, their products are versatile, timeless, show respect for nature, and have quality that lasts throughout the years. Color: Silver. Finish: Wood: Walnut